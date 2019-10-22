World Series champion Keith Moreland breaks down Astros-Nationals series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Astros and Nationals open the World Series on Tuesday night in Houston.

Former big leaguer and Longhorn legend Keith Moreland stopped by More Than the Score to preview the series and take a trip to down memory lane.

Moreland expects the Nationals to give the heavily-favored Astros a battle — primarily because they have starting pitching to equal Houston.

The Astros are expected to start Gerrit Cole in game one. Cole hasn’t recorded a loss since the middle of May. The Nationals are expected to counter with Max Scherzer in the opener from Minute Maid Park.

Moreland also talks about Jose Altuve and his growing legend in Astros history. Altuve, who sent the Astros to the World Series with a walk-off, two-run home run in game six against the Yankees, continues to climb up

Moreland brought along his 1980 World Series ring and took us back to that memorable showdown with the Kansas City Royals.