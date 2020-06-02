Wood re-lives memorable night/morning in 2009

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Austin Wood will always be associated with Boston College. The former Longhorn pitcher had one of the most memorable outings in the history of college baseball in the longest game in the history of college baseball.

Wood came out of the bullpen in the 7th inning of a 2-2 NCAA regional game against Boston College in 2009 and when he left the game in the 20th inning he had pitched 13 shutout innings, the first 12 1/3 he didn’t allow a hit while throwing 169 pitches. Texas went on to win the game in 25 innings, meaning Wood didn’t even get a decision. The Longhorns went on to win the regional, and eventually lost to LSU in the College World Series championship series.

Wood joined More Than the Score to take that trip down memory lane and also to the criticism that head coach Augie Garrido took for leaving him in that long.