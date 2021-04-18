Wolff reflects on first ever match for Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Austin FC arrived back in Austin at about midnight on Sunday morning following their loss to LAFC in the franchise’s first ever match. After having some time to reflect not only on the match itself, a 2-0 loss to LAFC, but of the bigger picture aspect of the historic day, Josh Wolff spoke with KXAN.

“We’re learning a lot about ourselves, we’re learning a lot about where we’re at as a team and what we’ve been working on for the last six or seven weeks,” Wolff said. “What I see in the aftermath of the game, the disappointment, that’s when I come in and say ‘guys remembers what this is, it’s your first game ever as a club.’:”

The other aspect to this historic day is what was going on back in Austin with more than a thousands of fans at watch parties around Austin. “We had video of our family before the game to strike and emotional cord, but there was plenty of videos of fans that strike an emotional cord, we need to utilize.”

It will be a while before they get to see what Q2 Stadium will look like with a sea of green clad fans in their June 19th home opener. Next stop is Colorado on Saturday night at 8:00 and you can watch on KNVA, The CW Austin.