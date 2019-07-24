Austin FC head coach Wolff ready for new challenge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Josh Wolff will have some time before he makes his head coaching debut with Austin FC.

The 42year-old was named the franchise’s first head coach on Tuesday, but will have to wait until March of 2021 before they begin play in the MLS.

Wolff will re-join the U.S. Men’s National Team for the next four months where he serves as an assistant coach before taking over full time duties in Austin.

Wolff had a long MLS career as a player, and also played in two World Cup’s with team USA.

Wolff is not only excited about taking over a new franchise, but one that has already sold more than 30,000 season ticket seat deposits for their soon to be under construction stadium.

“As a player, you thrive for that,” Wolff said. “You want that as a coach, you love the idea the stands are going to be full every game. It’s a privilege to be a pro athlete as it’s also a responsibility, so our players will understand that. They’ll savor that and we’ll put together a fantastic roster ready to compete in 2021.”