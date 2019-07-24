Breaking News
LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress about his Russia investigation

Austin FC head coach Wolff ready for new challenge

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Josh Wolff will have some time before he makes his head coaching debut with Austin FC.

The 42year-old was named the franchise’s first head coach on Tuesday, but will have to wait until March of 2021 before they begin play in the MLS.

Wolff will re-join the U.S. Men’s National Team for the next four months where he serves as an assistant coach before taking over full time duties in Austin.

Wolff had a long MLS career as a player, and also played in two World Cup’s with team USA.

Wolff is not only excited about taking over a new franchise, but one that has already sold more than 30,000 season ticket seat deposits for their soon to be under construction stadium.

“As a player, you thrive for that,” Wolff said. “You want that as a coach, you love the idea the stands are going to be full every game. It’s a privilege to be a pro athlete as it’s also a responsibility, so our players will understand that. They’ll savor that and we’ll put together a fantastic roster ready to compete in 2021.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss