With offers from UT and Texas A&M, Westlake quarterback commits to Clemson

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik plans to play college football at Clemson, picking the Tigers over a list of 31 scholarship offers which included the Longhorns and Aggies.

The junior led Westlake to the 2020 6A-Division 1 state championship and immediately ascended from a very good prospect in the 2022 class to one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Klubnik is rated as the No. 5 pro style quarterback in the country in the composite recruiting rankings from 247 Sports.

He announced his decision to Clemson through Twitter Tuesday night with the caption — “Committed.”

Klubnik split time at the Westlake quarterback position during the 2019 season when the Chaparrals won the 6A-Division 2 state championship. This year, he emerged as the dominant option, passing for over 3,400 yards and 35 touchdowns during an undefeated season, according to MaxPreps.

Midway through the 2020 season, Klubnik picked up a scholarship offer from Tom Herman and the former Longhorns coaching staff. His offer was reaffirmed when Steve Sarkisian took over the program. Texas A&M offered Klubnik following the 2020 high school season.

Both in-state schools were clearly interested, but each school has already picked up a quarterback commitment for the 2022 class. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for college programs to convince two top quarterbacks to commit to the same recruiting class.

The Longhorns earned a commitment from California quarterback Maalik Murphy, ranked as the No. 4 pro style quarterback in the nation, on Feb. 13.

Conner Weigman, the No. 2 dual threat quarterback in the county, committed to Texas A&M on Feb. 4.