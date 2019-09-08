With Elliott ready to play, Cowboys open season against Giants

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 08: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field to play in the game against New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Ezekiel Elliott has his new contract and is ready to start the season with the Cowboys.

The highest-paid running back in the NFL agreed to a contract extension Wednesday and started for Dallas Sunday against the New York Giants.

Giants running back Saquon Barkely carried the Giants offense on his back sparking their first touchdown drive with a 59-yard run. Tight end Evan Engram scored on a short pass from Eli Manning for the 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

New Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore directed his first touchdown drive of the season. Dak Prescott found tight end Blake Jarwin wide open for a 28-yard touchdown for a 7-7 game at the end of the first quarter.