Wilson leads No. 12 BYU past Texas State 52-14

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Zach Wilson threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 12 BYU to a 52-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday night.
Tyler Allgeier added 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the unbeaten Cougars. BYU piled up 579 total yards and 30 first downs on its way to matching the team’s best start since 2008 at 6-0.
Fourteen different players caught a pass for the Cougars and 11 had at least one carry. Brady McBride threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Bobcats.
Texas State fell to 0-9 against AP Top 25 teams after being held to 267 yards.