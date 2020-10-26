Wilson leads No. 12 BYU past Texas State 52-14

Texas State wide receiver Drue Jackson (9) reachers for BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi (53) after he makes an interception in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Zach Wilson threw for 287 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 12 BYU to a 52-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday night.

Tyler Allgeier added 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the unbeaten Cougars. BYU piled up 579 total yards and 30 first downs on its way to matching the team’s best start since 2008 at 6-0.

Fourteen different players caught a pass for the Cougars and 11 had at least one carry. Brady McBride threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Bobcats.

Texas State fell to 0-9 against AP Top 25 teams after being held to 267 yards.