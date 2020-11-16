Will Muschamp out at South Carolina after disappointing 2020 season

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp heads to check on an injured player during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KXAN) — Will Muschamp is no longer the head football coach at South Carolina. The former Texas Longhorns coordinator was relieved of his duties on Sunday by Gamecocks Athletics Director Ray Tanner, according to the university.

Hired before the 2016 season, Muschamp spent four and a half seasons with South Carolina. The Gamecocks were struggling this season at 2-5, and losing 59-42 on Saturday night to Ole Miss.

The high point of Muschamp’s South Carolina tenure came in 2017 when the Gamecocks finished 9-4 with an appearance in the Outback Bowl. Overall, Muschamp had a 28-30 record during his USC record.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will take over as interim coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. South Carolina will owe around $15 million on Muschamp’s contract.

Muschamp was hired as the Longhorns’ defensive coordinator in 2008. Later in 2008, he would become a piece of Texas football history declared the Longhorns’ head coach in waiting and the future successor to Mack Brown.

The title stuck for two seasons.

In December 2010, Florida hired Muschamp away as its next head coach, ending his potential future with the Longhorns. Muschamp didn’t experience much success with the Gators aside from an 11-2 season in 2012. Overall, he went 28-21 at Florida and was fired in 2014.

Muschamp’s college head coaching record stands at 56-51.