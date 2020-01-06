Wildcard upsets set stage for unpredictable NFL playoffs

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 27: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans reacts after batting down a pass in the first half against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NFL divisional round is set after a truly wild, wildcard weekend. The Houston Texans were the only team that held serve at home and held true to their seed.

The Texans survived against the Buffalo Bills in overtime Saturday to reach the divisional round for the second time in five seasons. As for the other three teams hosting wildcard games, the offseason is underway. Home teams (the higher-seeded team) went 1-3 in the wildcard round.

Minnesota and Tennessee are both in the running for pulling off the biggest upsets of the weekend. Minnesota defeated Drew Brees and the Saints in New Orleans. The Vikings scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime to clinch the game.

Running back Derrick Henry led the Titans to an upset of the New England Patriots Saturday night in Foxborough.

Seattle closed out wildcard weekend with a 17-9 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz left the game with a head injury after the Eagles’ second offensive series. Josh McCown replaced Wentz, but couldn’t get Philadelphia into the end zone.

The Texans and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City for the second time this season. Houston surprised Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs in week 6 for a 31-24 win.

NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 6 seed Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers, 3:35 p.m. (Watch on KXAN)

No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans at No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 seed Houston Texans at No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m.

No. 5 seed Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 seed Green Bay Packers, 5:40 p.m.