Who’s next for Texas in the NCAA Tournament? Longhorns beat Bradley in first round

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Charli Collier’s Texas Longhorns career will last at least another couple of days with No. 6 Texas’ 81-62 win against No. 11 Bradley in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Collier scored 23 points as the Longhorns gained separation from the Braves early and maintained their lead through the end. Texas ended the first quarter on a 13-0 run for a 19-7 lead.

The Longhorns will face the winner of No. 3 UCLA and No 14 Wyoming in the round of 32 Wednesday. The NCAA hasn’t announced the time and location.

Texas dominated Bradley on the boards during the first 10 minutes, collecting 12 offensive rebounds and taking 24 shots. The Longhorns finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds.

Collier was steady throughout in her final NCAA Tournament. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft had 15 rebounds to go along with the 23 points.

Audrey Warren had 15 points at halftime and finished with 19.

Head coach Vic Schaefer’s earned his first tournament win at Texas, extending his first round winning streak as a head coach to six straight appearances. This is a significant step for Schaefer’s program. The Longhorns advanced past the first round for the first time since the 2017-18 season.