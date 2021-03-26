4 coaches UT could target to replace Shaka Smart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart is leaving to become the head coach at Marquette, according to multiple national reports Friday morning.

Smart’s tenure at Texas is best described as good, but not good enough. Smart is 109-86 overall with the Longhorns, but 0-3 when it mattered most in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big 12 Tournament champions were expected to make a run to at least the second weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament before their season was dashed by 14th-seeded Abilene Christian. Smart is leaving the Longhorns with two years left on his contract.

With the end of Smart’s time at Texas, who will Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte find to replace him?

Possible Texas coaching candidates

Chris Beard – Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard signals to his team as they played against Arkansas in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Any conversation about the Texas vacancy will start with Texas Tech’s Chris Beard.

The University of Texas graduate has turned the Red Raiders into a powerhouse. He’s 112-55 in five seasons at Tech with trips national championship runner-up finish and an Elite Eight appearance. Beard is from Irving and worked as a student assistant under Texas coach Tom Penders.

Texas Tech will do just about anything to keep Beard from going to his Big 12 rivals. He makes around $5 million a year and is under contract at Tech through the 2024-25 season. His buyout is $4 million.

Brad Underwood

FILE – Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a play against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Tuesday, March 2, 2021, file photo. Nobody will get a lump in their throat or start sizing up glass slippers for programs like these — Alabama, Illinois, Baylor. They’re not underdogs. They’re hardly unknown. What they are is a group of new teams with well-recognized names in the NCAA Tournament, and they’re hoping to keep making life hard on the programs that have long had a stranglehold on March. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Let’s go with another massive name that Texas will have a hard time pulling away from their current program — current Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

Underwood is under contract with the Illini through the 2025-26 season. He’s reportedly being paid around $3.5 million a year with Illinois.

Illinois lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten championship and earning a No. 1 seed.

The Kansas native has some experience in Texas and in the Big 12, spending three seasons at Stephen F. Austin and one at Oklahoma State before leaving for Illinois.

Porter Moser

Loyola of Chicago head coach Porter Moser celebrates after a college basketball game against Illinois in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Loyola upset Illinois won 71-58. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser is one of the hottest names in college basketball after taking the Ramblers to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three tournaments. Moser’s 2018 team reached the Final Four in San Antonio.

This season, as an No. 8 seed, Loyola Chicago upset No. 1 Illinois to reach the Sweet 16 last week.

Moser is reportedly the top candidate for Indiana Hoosiers, but the 52-year-old currently has his pick of jobs, which may mean he stays with the Ramblers.

Moser has a tie to the Lone Star State. He was an assistant at Texas A&M for seven seasons in the 90s.

Royal Ivey

Texas guard Royal Ivey (24) reacts to a foul call in the second half of their NCAA South Regional second-round game in Birmingham, Ala., Sunday, March 23, 2003. Texas won 77-67.(AP Photo/Frank Couch)

If Texas wants its new head coach to have a true connection to the program, look no further than Royal Ivey. Ivey was a lockdown defender with the Longhorns in 2000s. He was on the 2003 Final Four team that lost to eventual national champion Syracuse.

Ivey had a 10-year NBA player career before becoming an NBA assistant coach in 2016. Ivey is a current assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.