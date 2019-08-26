Which Longhorns will miss the season opener against Louisiana Tech?

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (14) pulls in a 27-yard pass for a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns survived preseason camp, but they aren’t without a share of bumps and bruises heading into the season opener this weekend against Louisiana Tech.

Texas coach Tom Herman provided an update on the injury report and who will be missing Saturday at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Receiver Joshua Moore suspended for opener

Longhorns sophomore receiver Joshua Moore will not be in uniform Saturday suspended for at least this game.

Joshua Moore (Mugshot from Austin Police Department)

The sophomore was arrested in early July, accused of carrying a loaded gun without a license in downtown Austin.

Moore played in the first six games of his freshman season before a shoulder injury. He caught seven passes for 53 yards, scoring his only touchdown against USC.

Herman said he hasn’t made a decision on Moore’s status past Saturday’s game.

“We’re gathering information. We’re hoping the legal process is concluded, but I’ll have to update you (next) Monday because things could change,” Herman said.

Injury Report

The Longhorns running back room is thin after preseason injuries to Keaontay Ingram, Daniel Young and Kirk Johnson. However, Herman expects to be able to use Ingram freely after a bone bruise sidelined him for most of the preseason.

Ingram and freshman Jordan Whittington are the only healthy tailbacks. Senior Kirk Johnson and junior Daniel Young have been ruled out for the contest.

Offensive lineman Reese Moore will not play. Defensive tackle Gerald Wilbon is day-to-day.

Center Zach Shackelford has been a full participant in practice. After sustaining a concussion last week, tight end Cade Brewer has been cleared to practice and is expected to play.