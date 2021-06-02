Where to watch: Times, TV schedule for Texas Longhorns in NCAA baseball tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns baseball opens its 60th NCAA Tournament against Southern University Friday in the Austin regional.
The Longhorns earned the No. 2 national seed for the tournament after building a 42-15 record and winning a share of the Big 12 regular season championship. By virtue of its strong seed, Texas has the opportunity to host the regional (and potentially the super regional) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. This is Texas’ 27th time as regional host.
Texas will welcome Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield University to Austin for the double-elimination tournament. No. 2 seed Arizona State and No. 3 seed Fairfield will play in the other opening game.
Southern entered the SWAC post season tournament with a 15-27 record, but went 5-1 including a 7-6 championship game win over Jackson State to earn the automatic bid.
The Texas regional winner will meet the Gainesville, Florida regional. Host Florida (38-20) is the No. 15 overall seed and open regional play against South Florida (28-27), Miami (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) in the other regional opener in Gainesville.
Schedule for Austin regional
Friday, June 4
Game 1
No. 4 Southern University vs. No. 1 Texas — 1 p.m. | TV: Longhorn Network
Game 2
No. 3 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Arizona State — 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN3
Saturday, June 5
Game 3
Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — 1 p.m. | TV: TBD
Game 4
Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — 6 p.m. | TV: TBD
Sunday, June 6
Game 5
Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3 — 1 p.m. | TV: TBD
Game 6
Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 — 7 p.m. | TV: TBD
Monday, June 7
Game 7
If the Game 4 winner loses Game 6, the two teams play again Monday at 3 p.m. Winner advances to the super regional. | TV: TBD