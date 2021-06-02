Where to watch: Times, TV schedule for Texas Longhorns in NCAA baseball tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns baseball opens its 60th NCAA Tournament against Southern University Friday in the Austin regional.

The Longhorns earned the No. 2 national seed for the tournament after building a 42-15 record and winning a share of the Big 12 regular season championship. By virtue of its strong seed, Texas has the opportunity to host the regional (and potentially the super regional) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. This is Texas’ 27th time as regional host.

Texas will welcome Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield University to Austin for the double-elimination tournament. No. 2 seed Arizona State and No. 3 seed Fairfield will play in the other opening game.

Southern entered the SWAC post season tournament with a 15-27 record, but went 5-1 including a 7-6 championship game win over Jackson State to earn the automatic bid.

The Texas regional winner will meet the Gainesville, Florida regional. Host Florida (38-20) is the No. 15 overall seed and open regional play against South Florida (28-27), Miami (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) in the other regional opener in Gainesville.

Schedule for Austin regional

Friday, June 4

Game 1

No. 4 Southern University vs. No. 1 Texas — 1 p.m. | TV: Longhorn Network

Game 2

No. 3 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Arizona State — 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN3

Saturday, June 5

Game 3

Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — 1 p.m. | TV: TBD

Game 4

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — 6 p.m. | TV: TBD

Sunday, June 6

Game 5

Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3 — 1 p.m. | TV: TBD

Game 6

Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 — 7 p.m. | TV: TBD

Monday, June 7

Game 7

If the Game 4 winner loses Game 6, the two teams play again Monday at 3 p.m. Winner advances to the super regional. | TV: TBD





