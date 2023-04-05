AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Minor League Baseball squads gear up for another season, eight Texas Longhorns from last year’s College World Series team are set to take the field across the country.

The 2022 Longhorns MLB Draft class was the second-largest in the past 10 years — 2017’s class was 11 players — and most of them have landed spots on Single-A rosters for the upcoming season.

Ivan Melendez, the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner and No. 10-ranked prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks by MLB Pipeline, hasn’t been assigned to a team yet. According to MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra, Melendez is dealing with a sore left hand but, “should be back soon.” He didn’t break camp with a club this spring due to the injury but played for the Single-A Visalia Rawhide for part of last season right after he was drafted. He played 25 games, hitting .207 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He struck out 20 times and walked 10 times.

Once he’s ready to go, it’s likely that he heads to the Pacific Northwest to play for Arizona’s Advanced Single-A affiliate, the Hillsboro Hops. Melendez has been working out at third base as well as first base this spring.

Shortstop Trey Faltine is currently the only member of the draft class to be on an Advanced Single-A roster. He’s slotted to play for the Dayton Dragons in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Outfielder Douglas Hodo III and catcher Silas Ardoin are teammates for the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Single-A team for the Baltimore Orioles.

Lefthanded pitcher Pete Hansen gets to pitch for the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A team for the St. Louis Cardinals, and infielder Murphy Stehly will suit up for the Fredericksburg Nationals in the Washington Nationals farm system.

Jared Southard and Skyler Messinger are playing in the California League to start the season, Southard, part of the Los Angeles Angels organization, will pitch for the Inland Empire 66ers, and Messinger is on the roster for the Fresno Grizzlies, part of the Colorado Rockies system.