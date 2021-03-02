Where does Texas fit in the Big 12 standings after 81-67 win at Iowa State?

AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns started their week-long road trip with a convincing win over Big 12 bottom feeder Iowa State 81-67 on Tuesday night.

Kai Jones came off the bench to lead the Longhorns in scoring with 17 points, helping Texas bust out a 22-2 run in the first half to take complete control against the Cyclones. Courtney Ramey had 14 points as four Longhorns finished in double figures.

Iowa State is struggling through a horrendous season without a win in the conference this season, but this was an important game for the Longhorns. Texas needed to make a strong statement with everything on the line in the final week of the regular season.

This is part two of a four-game road trip to end the season. Texas failed over the weekend at Texas Tech. Next, the Longhorns head to Norman for the Red River Showdown against the Sooners. This weekend, UT will play at TCU before heading to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament.

Given the tight timeline for games this week, the Longhorns traveled straight from Ames to Norman on Tuesday night to prepare for Thursday’s game against OU.

Check in on Big 12 standings

Baylor clinched its first Big 12 regular season championship Tuesday with an overtime win at West Virginia. The Bears are locked into the No. 1 seed for the conference bracket.

Kansas and West Virginia are jockeying for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Kansas (12-6 in Big 12) is finished with conference games. West Virginia (10-5 in Big 12) will host TCU and Oklahoma State this week. If the Mountaineers win both games, they’ll move into the No. 2 spot, knocking the Jayhawks to third.

It’s extremely close in the middle of the standings. Texas could finish anywhere from fourth to seventh, pending the results over the next five days.

Currently, the Longhorns (9-6 in Big 12) is in fifth place behind Oklahoma State (10-6 in Big 12). The Cowboys must travel to Baylor and West Virginia this week. Getting a win in either of those games will be a difficult task. If OSU slips once and Texas wins its final two games, the Longhorns could claim the No. 4 seed with a 2-0 finish.

OU (9-7 in Big 12) and Texas Tech (8-7 in Big 12) are waiting to pounce if Texas slips. If the Sooners beat the Longhorns on Thursday, Texas would be relegated to sixth place in the standings — unable to catch OU. The Longhorns could drop to seventh place if they lose to either OU or TCU and Texas Tech finishes 2-0 this week against Iowa State and Baylor.

If Oklahoma State loses both of its final two games, the Cowboys could drop down to seventh place.

There’s still a lot to be figured out in the Big 12…stay tuned.