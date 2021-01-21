Where did Tom Herman’s Texas football assistants land?

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, walks on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Austin, Texas. Herman batted away questions about his future with the program on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and insisted on trying to keep the focus on the Longhorns’ players trying to win their last two games of the season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns football program is now in the hands of new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian is nearing the finish line when it comes to building out his staff of assistant coaches.

Through national reports and confirmation on social media, it looks like Texas has one more opening left to fill for its main core of assistant coaches.

Unsurprisingly, most of Tom Herman’s Texas assistants will not be returning to coach with the Longhorns. Several have already been linked to new jobs.

It’s common for a new head coach to overhaul his staff with his own guys, but it does appear Sarkisian will keep at least two of Herman’s assistants.

Reportedly, running backs coach Stan Drayton and receivers coach Andre Coleman will be working with Sarkisian at Texas. Both coaches have continued to post on social media in their roles with the Longhorns.

As for the eight other assistant coaches, they are (possibly) on the move.

Mike Yurcich | Offensive Coordinator

Yurcich’s brief run at Texas is over after one season. Herman hired the former Ohio State and Oklahoma State assistant to revamp the offense. Mostly, he lived up to his end of the bargain. By the metrics, the Longhorns were just as potent on offense as they were in the previous seasons under Herman. Texas improved in the important metric of explosive plays, but could’ve been better.

Penn State head coach James Franklin hired Yurcich quickly after Herman’s firing.

Chris Ash | Defensive coordinator

Chris Ash also joined the Longhorns staff before the 2020 season, which turned out to be Tom Herman’s last stand at Texas. It was a rough start for Ash’s defense, but the unit improved significantly in the final month of the season.

Ash hasn’t officially landed in a new spot, but Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports reports that Ash will join Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff in some capacity.

Sources: Chris Ash expected to be part of Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville as a position coach. Ash was Meyer’s DC during the 2014 season when Ohio State won the national title. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2021

Herb Hand | Offensive line

Hand joined the Texas staff prior to the 2018 season as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator, replacing Derek Warehime on Tom Herman’s staff. Hand helped develop offensive tackle Sam Cosmi into a likely NFL player for 2021, but, overall, the offensive line lacked consistency during his three seasons at Texas.

Hand hasn’t landed in a new spot.

Stan Drayton | Running backs

Stan Drayton is expected to stay with Texas in his role as associate head coach and running backs coach.

Drayton joined the Longhorns when Tom Herman arrived in Austin. The coach with over 25 years of experience in college and the pros is an essential piece to the Texas coaching staff. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson is the next star to flourish with Drayton’s tutelage and support.

Andre Coleman | Wide receivers

Coleman is also expected to remain at Texas, continuing his tenure to a second season. On Sarkisian’s first day at Texas, Lewisville High School receiver Armani Winfield committed to the Longhorns.

Based off social media, Coleman is coming back to Texas in 2021.

Jay Boulware | Special teams and tight ends

Former Texas player Jay Boulware joined the staff prior to the 2020 season from Oklahoma. Boulware was previously at OU for seven seasons before returning to Austin. It doesn’t appear Boulware will be on Sarkisian’s staff.

Boulware’s destination is unknown.

Oscar Giles | Defensive line

Aside from the Charlie Strong era, Giles has spent most of his coaching career at Texas. Giles coached defensive linemen for the Longhorns during Herman’s four seasons and from 2005 until 2013.

Giles’ next destination is unknown.

Coleman Hutzler | Linebackers

Hutzler’s stay at Texas may be short-lived after joining the Longhorns in 2020.

Hutzler’s next step is unknown.

Jay Valai | Defensive backs

Valai came to Austin with defensive coordinator Chris Ash before the 2020 season. Valai appears to be heading to the University of Houston, according to his Twitter page.

Yancy McKnight | Strength and conditioning

Texas will not keep strength and conditioning coach Yancy McKnight on staff.

McKnight came to Texas with Tom Herman in 2017. Herman and McKnight had a very close coaching relationship. Herman said McKnight was his coaching “soulmate”. McKnight has been in charge of the strength and conditioning aspect of Herman’s program since 2015 at the University of Houston.

McKnight’s next destination is unknown.