What’s next for Texas in the Big 12 Tournament? Longhorns beat Texas Tech to reach semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — Longhorns senior Matt Coleman calmly knocked down two free throws to end a frenzied final few minutes and deliver Texas a win over Texas Tech Thursday night in the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas stopped a horrendous stretch of games against the Red Raiders with the 67-66 win in Kansas City. Shaka Smart’s team had lost seven of its last eight games against Tech prior to Thursday’s win.

The Longhorns will now advance to play Kansas Friday night at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2) in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

Coleman, the 81% free throw shooter this season, said during a postgame interview with ESPN that “winning” was the only thing on his mind as he stepped to the charity stripe with less than two seconds remaining in the game. Texas couldn’t have won without him. The senior guard had 19 points to lead all scorers, putting in a performance that the Longhorns will need during this most pivotal part of the season.

Texas responded from double-digit deficits twice to earn its first win of the year over Chris Beard’s team. Jase Febres went 5-9 from 3-point range for 15 points, picking up Courtney Ramey during an off night.

Ramey got in foul trouble early, missing all five of his shots from the field. Jericho Sims had 10 points and 11 rebounds as he battled Tech’s physical big men.

Looking ahead to Kansas

Most experts said Kansas had a down year, yet the Jayhawks (20-8, 12-6 in Big 12) still finished second in the conference.

Kansas dispatched Oklahoma in the quarterfinals Thursday, building a 35-15 halftime lead before holding on for a 69-62 win. Kansas will be without center David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna for the weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

Texas swept Kansas during the regular season. The Longhorns rattled the Jayhawks with a 25-point win at Allen Fieldhouse in January. Texas completed the sweep with an overtime win in Austin three weeks ago.

Just like the Longhorns were motivated to avoid three losses to Texas Tech this season. Kansas will be fully focused on dropping Texas Friday night.

Big 12 tournament schedule

Wednesday — First Round

No. 9 Kansas State win 71-50 over No. 8 TCU

No. 7 Oklahoma win 79-73 over No. 10 Iowa State

Thursday – Quarterfinals

No. 5 Oklahoma State win 72-69 over No. 4 West Virginia

No. 1 Baylor win 74-68 over No. 9 Kansas State

No. 2 Kansas win 69-62 over No. 7 Oklahoma

No. 3 Texas win 67-66 over No. 6 Texas Tech

Friday – Semifinals

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State — 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 3 Texas — 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday – Championship

Championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN