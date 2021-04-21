What’s next? Austin FC settles into regular season mode of MLS schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The incredible buildup to Austin FC’s first ever match is now behind them and the club can settle into their regular season routine.

It’s still a little unusual since the club is opening the season with seven road games as construction crews works to put the finishing touches on Q2 Stadium. The routine of preparing for the next opponent is in full swing, but at the same time they are still trying to build for a long season.

“That’s going to be the balance for a little while, again, we’re not totally fit yet,” said head coach Josh Wolff. “We’re still in this development stage of our game model and certainly our style of play and those things are still important.”

Wolff is hoping that Austin FC can find the back of the net Saturday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, so he does not have to go another week talking about scoring their franchise’s first ever goal.

“We saw some good things and some progress, there still needs to be some work done, and there needs to be all year. We’re positive and pleased in some areas, but we’ve got to keep pushing it and refocus. The games will come pretty regularly now. It’s another opportunity to go on the road, and see our first points and get our first goals. That’s got to be part of our goals going into this week,” Wolff said.

Colorado earned a point in their opener with a 0-0 draw at FC Dallas. The Rapids will allow 7,897 fans into the 19,680 seat Park, which is 44% capacity. That is about 3,000 more fans that were at Saturday’s match at Los Angeles FC.

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years.

