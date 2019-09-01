What Tom Herman said following the Longhorns win over Louisiana Tech

AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 31: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas head coach Tom Herman met with the media following the Longhorns’ 45-14 win against Louisiana Tech.

The Longhorns were in control from the first possession Saturday night, getting a Sam Ehlinger touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay. The Longhorns defense held strong keeping Louisiana Tech out of the red zone in the first half. The defense also forced three turnovers.

Here’s what Coach Herman had to say about the win:

Opening Statement

“When we had our one’s in there, we executed pretty well. Some big time fourth down stops as well as turnovers. That’s five times the defense got a stop and got the ball back. We’re going to celebrate for one hour and then move on to Sunday preparation for next week’s game.”

Injury Report

Jordan Whittington- aggravated groin injury

Collin Johnson- tweaked hamstring (probable for next week)

On Ehlinger’s performance

“Most really good teams in college football will say that about their quarterback. I thought he managed the game really well. Openers against a new defensive coordinator. It was a blitz fest. Sam checked us into some really good plays.”

On Brennan Eagles’ night

Maybe about as selfless a player that we have on the team. I don’t know if you saw after the first touchdown he sprinted to find a big man…awesome.

On the performance of the defense

“We’ve got to tackle a little better in the secondary. They’ve got a lot of speed but we’re going to see a lot of speed.”

On focusing for season opener rather than looking ahead to LSU

“Maybe it’s coach speak, maybe it is unique…but the letters LSU never came out of anyone’s mouth during the nine months since we left New Orleans. It’s probably a testament to our coaches. The strength staff to make sure we didn’t look to that game and the leaders in the locker room. All of the leaders in there know how the openers have turned out.”

On soundly beating an opponent

“It was 24-0 at halftime and the first drive of the third quarter we took it down. 31 points is a big one, but I thought our guys responded well. Guys took snaps as if it were 0-0. It’s a product of coming out and starting fast more than it is how we call it…38-0 is a gigantic lead.”

Showing progress in season opener

“The progress was shown throughout preparation. The progress was shown in the mental make up of the team. I kind of knew the progress was already there.”

On Keaontay Ingram’s performance

“He averaged 7.1 yards per carry. I thought he was a little impatient at times. We still have to work on his patience and vision. He was effective in the throw game, as well. I don’t know if you guys knew this or not but Roschon Johnson was throwing up…we’re going to have to quarantine him at the hotel. Training staff did a great job pumping him with fluids. We’ve got a lot to clean up, but I thought they did pretty well.”

On if he was close to taking the LSU job

“I’m not going to comment on the LSU job…that was three years ago. This is about Texas.”

On College GameDay coming to Austin next week

“Well, we have to play well but the atmosphere leading up I think is great for recruiting. It’s big for recruiting, it’s big for the exposure of our program provided that we play well.”

On Devin Duvernay

“He has taken to the slot position probably better than any of us could’ve ever imagined.”