What Tom Herman said following Orange-White Spring Game

Texas head coach Tom Herman addresses the media following National Signing Day Feb. 6, 2019
Instant Analysis: Longhorns put a bow on Spring Practice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football finished its 15th practice Saturday at the Orange-White Game. White defeated Orange 12-6 behind some solid individual defensive performances. Texas turns its attention to its weightlifting program before summer workouts begin.

Longhorns coach Tom Herman met with the media following the scrimmage:

On fan turnout: "Really appreciate the turnout. Bevo Boulevard was electric. At times, it felt like there were more people there than there were in the fall. We're getting to be where we need to be in attendance and support of the Spring Game, that's a fun place to be."

On passing game and wind difficulties: "It was almost impossible to do much with the wind. A lot of that stuff was pretty vanilla."

On progess at linebacker: "Early in the scrimmage, they got after the quarterback pretty well. Jeff's (McCulloch) had a really good spring. I told him last Tuesday's practice, that was hard as I've seen him practice from start to finish. He never took a play off. Every practice it's got to be like that. He's playing a lot more consistent with a lot more effort."

On concern for quarterback depth behind Sam Ehlinger: Roschon (Johnson) knows that he's not ready right now and that's ok. He's not supposed to be, so I don't think that's a huge concern of ours. I think we all feel confident in the trajectory of Casey (Thompson)."

On momentum from Sugar Bowl win: "There's material proof that our way of doing thing can produce that level of joy and winning experiences. Guys are a lot more willing to put forth the effort."

Who got better during Spring practice: "Our two running backs really got better with Jordan (Whittington) and Keontay (Ingram). The starting offensive linemen, certainly got better. On defense, Malcolm (Roach) continues to make plays and show up. Keondre Coburn had a good Spring."

On Jordan Whittington moving to running back: "I'm amazed at how well he took to that position. Just to do the things that he's done without ever playing that position. Getting him in space is to our advantage, but there's something to be said for being able to run through the tackles and he can do all that. You saw a glimpse of what he can do."