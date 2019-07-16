What Tom Herman said at Big 12 Media Days about renewing the rivalry with Texas A&M

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) — Texas coach Tom Herman met with the media at Big 12 Media Days Tuesday. Here are the highlights:

On bringing back game with Texas A&M

“It would be great for Texas fans. We don’t play a historic rival at home anymore. We’ve got to drive to Dallas to play our historic rival. I would love to see the rivalry renewed. I think it’s great for college football. It’s great for Texas.”

Where is Texas on its rebuild?

“We’re probably a little bit ahead of schedule in term of getting back to where we expect Texas to be. I lean on Coach (Dabo) Swinney quite a bit and it took him seven years before he won a national championship. I’m not saying we’re setting the bar at seven years, but we were sent here to rebuild a program.”

On Baker Mayfield’s and Terry Bradshaw’s comments of Sam Ehlinger

“I don’t know if excited was the first emotion, but I heard it. I’d be lying if I didn’t know what you’re talking about I certainly do. The irrelevancy was at an all-time high. Our guys they file certain things away. We had a bowl game recently where the other guys were extremely disrespectful. Sam likes to play with a chip on his shoulder and I’m sure this will crank it up a notch.”

On the direction of the program after promising 2018 season

“It’s imperative. I wouldn’t call anything we do easy. When you demand the things that we demand of our players and we talk all the time about the price it takes to be a champion, are you willing to pay that price? Our guys have been willing to pay the price, but the results from the first year were hit or miss. To beat your rival in the Cotton Bowl and have the Golden Hat in Austin for a year at least and win a New Years bowl game, it definitely makes the ability for a young man to buy in much easier, for sure.”

Opening statement

“We’ve had a great offseason. Pretty uneventful which is always a good thing in college football.”

On support at Texas

“I’ve been blessed with an unbelievable administration. Games are won and lost by players and coaches. Championships are won by administrations.”

Importance of tight end in Texas’ offense

“We define our offense as a pro/spread we’re going to run NFL concepts in the run game. We’re going to run NFL concepts in our protections and the only difference is we’re going to do it from the shotgun and we’re going to make defenses defend a mobile quarterback. We want to be a power running team and we’re slowly building that and having a dominant tight end certainly helps along the way.”

On offensive line and running back Keontay Ingram

“The development of the run game. I think our offensive line has a chance if we stay healthy to be as good as we’ve had here. I think the second year in the system (running back) Keontay Ingram’s become a lot more patient. I think he understands when the run is blocked for four yards get the four yards don’t try to hit a home run.”

On replacing a big portion of defense

“We need to make improvements on defense. Young and talented is a lot better than young and not talented. We’ve got to get the best 11 on the field no matter what position they play. We feel like Todd Orlando is the cream of the crop when it comes to defensive coordinators in this league. I have no doubt that we’ll get better with another year in the system.”