What Tom Herman said about his defense in Longhorns win vs. West Virginia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns halted West Virginia’s ground game and held strong on pivotal third and fourth down plays to preserve a 17-13 win on Saturday.

On a day when the Longhorns offense looked out of sync, the defense answered the call to keep Texas alive in the hunt for the Big 12. Texas (5-2) will enjoy its off week on the schedule before the final three games of the regular season.

West Virginia was limited to 43 rushing yards on 26 carries and failed to convert on three fourth down attempts. Two of those fourth down attempts were in the Longhorns’ red zone. Texas also succeeded on third down, limiting West Virginia to 6-of-16.

The total yards were almost even and neither team committed a turnover. Those key defensive stands on fourth down made the difference in the Longhorns’ third straight win.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman met with the media after the game.

Opening Statement

“Great team win. Hats off to the defense and their ability to get off the field on third and foruth down in the second half. The offense was not pretty in the throw game. Sam was off in the first half and boy, was he on in the second half and we didn’t help him. Really, really proud of the o-line. There’s a reason that’s the No. 1 defense in our league. We rushed for almost 200, I believe. They all count the same and we have a lot of work to do. To the fans, thank you for supporting us and sticking by our side…understanding that we’re a work in progress and we will be the entire season. The guys gritted it out, they toughed it out and I could not be prouder of them…especially in the second half. As poorly as the offense played at times, we’re getting better in the third quarter and running the football. We have to find a way to be more competitive in the throw game.”

Injury Report

Keondre Coburn (DL) – ankle sprain

Joshua Moore (WR) – shoulder sprain

Ryan Bujcevski (P) – knee injury

On converting first down late in fourth quarter

“The big thing was we’ve got to play the game. The game wasn’t over. We knew we needed a first down and we’ve got an experience quarterback that understood the situation. We knew that Sam Ehlinger knew that a sack on that play is 100 times better than an incomplete pass. We trusted Sam and it sealed the game for us.”

Defensive stands on fourth down

“We were in cover zero in all three of them. Logic in this game on fourth down and you’ve got to stop the run and sell out. Force them to be one dimensional and our secondary did a good job covering them.”

Was Texas limiting Bijan Robinson’s carries?

“I don’t think anything with Bijan other than…he’s not used to a 20-25 carry day and we’ve got a very capable player along side of him in Roschon Johnson and we’ve got a weapon at quarterback. It was not anything other than keeping him fresh.”

Evaluation of offensive line

“Played great. Probably their best game. We only gave up one sack against that very disruptive line. To be able to run the football on these guys…we ran the ball well and it wasn’t always pretty but hats off to the offensive staff for staying with it.”

On if offense is pleased after win

“They better not be happy. The best thing that you do when you look back on 2020 is you beat Oklahoma State…what a shame that would be. We’re a work in progress…we’re dealing with inexperienced guys on the perimeter. In the second half, we didn’t help him out. Nobody’s pressing the panic button. We’ve got to get back to where we were early in the season…I don’t think anyone’s ready to blow anything up.”

Performance of defensive line

“Huge, game-winners. DeMarvion’s sack kept them from going for it on fourth down. I thought T’Vondre Sweat, Taquon Graham…they all played major roles in stopping the run game and getting us off the field on third down.”

On depth of defensive line

“It’s great. It’s a credit to Mark Hagen and his development of T’Vondre Sweat. None of those guys are going to play the whole game. I think I saw Sawyer Goram-Welch in there as a true freshman. The things that they’ve done in practice and applying it to the game is making a difference for us.”

Message to team | Takeaway after another close win

“Win. We won. We didn’t early in the year in a close game against good opponents. This is the way it’s going to be all year. We’re going to get better in the bye week and we got a ton better in the last bye week. We are going to be a work in progress certainly on defense with the lack of repetitions and on offense…we’ve got inexperience on the perimeter. We’ve got to get on the same page with the quarterback.”

On improvement of punt coverage

“Light years ahead. We simplified the punter of what we’ve asked him to do. Coach Boulware did a good job of simplifying. The blocked punts early in the year had nothing to do with scheme. Making sure that we’re in the right formation and calls…there’s a lot of mental gymnastics that go one back there and I couldn’t be prouder. Hopefully, this knee will not keep him sidelined for very long.”

Should Bijan Robinson get more carries?

“We look at efficiency of runs. How many of those runs are for four yards. Not really the average per carry. He’s going to continue to earn those carries. We don’t worry a whole lot about average…it gets very skewed. We know he played well and the o-line played well in front of him. He’s going to continue to earn more and more carries.”

On relationship between Ossai and Overshown | their ability to make plays

“It is very infectious. I don’t want to call it a friendly rivalry…those guys like to one-up each other when making plays. The thing you have to be careful s if you try to do too much…you have to do your job. DeMarvion is playing pretty consistently. We got to put some meat on those bones to play inside linebacker so if you have peanut butter to donate…holler at me. He does flash and he makes a bunch of plays. I think those guys feed off each other.”