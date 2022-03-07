What to know about the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament

FILE – Baylor women’s basketball team celebrate their tenth-straight Big 12 regular season championship following an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Waco, texas, in this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo. The Bears are No. 7 in The Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 and still are favored to win the conference title under new coach Nicki Collen. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — The Big 12 women’s basketball tournament starts this week with Baylor once again expected to bring home hardware from Kansas City.

Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium will host the Thursday through Sunday tournament for the third straight time. Baylor makes winning the Big 12 a habit, claiming at least a share of its 12th consecutive regular-season title this season.

Baylor is just as dominant in the postseason, winning nine of the last 10 conference tournament championships. In 2017, Baylor finished runner-up, losing to West Virginia in the title game.

This week’s tournament games can be found on a variety of ESPN networks, but ESPN+ will be the location for six of nine games. ESPN+ requires an additional subscription.

Here’s a breakdown of the tournament schedule.

Big 12 standings (conference record)

Baylor (15-3) Iowa State (14-4) Texas (13-5) Oklahoma (12-6) Kansas (11-7) Kansas State (9-9) West Virginia (7-11) Texas Tech (4-14) Oklahoma State (3-15) TCU (2-16)

Big 12 Tournament schedule (TV)

Thursday

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State | 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

West Virginia vs. TCU | 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday

Oklahoma vs. Kansas | 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Baylor vs. Winner of Texas Tech and Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Iowa State vs. Winner of TCU and West Virginia | 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Texas vs. Kansas State | 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday

Semifinal No. 1 | 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

Semifinal No. 2 | 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday