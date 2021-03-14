What to know about Texas’ first round opponent in the NCAA Tournament, Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian center Kolton Kohl (34) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Nicholls State center Ryghe Lyons, middle, and guard Kevin Johnson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Southland Conference men’s tournament championship Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 3 Texas (19-7, 11-6 in conference) will play No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4, 13-2 in conference) in the first round the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

It will be a meeting of two conference tournament champs. Texas is the winner of the Big 12 tournament after surging past Oklahoma State 91-86 and Abilene Christian won the Southland conference tournament title with a 79-45 rout over Nicholls State.

It will be the first time Abilene Christian has appeared in The Big Dance in program history. The Wildcats were very competitive at the Division II level, but they made the transition to Division 1 in 2017.

Abilene Christian is led by Kolton Kohl, a seven-foot center from San Angelo who leads the Wildcats in scoring with 12.3 points per game. Kohl will provide a challenge for Jericho Sims in the paint.

The Wildcats also get help from Joe Pleasant, a forward who averages 10.8 points per game, and Mason Coryon, a guard who averages the second highest amount of minutes on the team.

ACU has faced two NCAA tournament teams this season. The Wildcats lost to Texas Tech 51-44 on December 9th in Lubbock, and they also lost to Arkansas by a score of 85-72 on December 22nd in Fayetteville.

A possible point of concern for the Longhorns will be the ball hawking defense that Abilene Christian likes to play. For their efforts, the Wildcats force 20.26 turnovers, the most in the country.