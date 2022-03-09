What time is the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday show?

Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(KXAN) — It’s nearly time to fill out those brackets for the 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournament.

The bracket will be released on CBS’ Selection Show at 5 p.m. CT Sunday after the Big Ten conference tournament, which is the final conference championship to be played.

The women’s bracket will be released Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The NCAA Tournament is made up of 68 teams. Thirty-two of those teams are automatic qualifiers, earning a spot by winning its conference’s postseason tournament. The other 36 teams are at-large selections picked by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The committee also decides each team’s seed in the bracket.

The NCAA men’s basketball national championship is set for April 4 in New Orleans. The NCAA women’s basketball national championship will be played April 3 in Minneapolis.

Baylor won its first men’s basketball national championship in 2021, defeating Gonzaga for the title in front of a limited Lucas Oil Stadium crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stanford Cardinal won the 2021 NCAA women’s national championship beating Arizona at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Attendance will not be limited at any of the 2022 NCAA Tournament venues. Here’s the tournament schedule, according to NCAA.com.

NCAA Men’s Tournament schedule

First Four: March 15-16

March 15-16 First round: March 17-18

March 17-18 Second round: March 19-20

March 19-20 Sweet 16: March 24-25

March 24-25 Elite Eight: March 26-27

March 26-27 Final Four: April 2

April 2 NCAA national championship game: April 4

NCAA Women’s Tournament schedule

First Four: March 16-17

March 16-17 First Round: March 18-19

March 18-19 Second Round: March 20-21

March 20-21 Sweet 16: March 25-26

March 25-26 Elite Eight: March 27-28

March 27-28 Final Four: April 1

April 1 NCAA national championship game: April 3

How to watch the NCAA Tournament

All NCAA men’s tournament games can be found on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

All NCAA women’s tournament games can be found on the ESPN networks.