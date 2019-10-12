What the Texas Longhorns said following Red River Showdown loss

DALLAS (KXAN) — No. 11 Texas dropped the Red River Showdown Saturday to No. 6 OU 34-27 at the Cotton Bowl.

The Longhorns never led against the Sooners, but only trailed 10-3 at halftime.

The second half turned into more of the offensive game that most expected to see. The Longhorns tied the game at 10 early in the third quarter on a short Roschon Johnson touchdown run.

OU responded quickly with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb accounted for 10 catches, 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Following the loss, Texas head coach Tom Herman, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, center Zach Shackelford and safety Brandon Jones met with the media.

Opening Statement:

“Hats off to our opponent. That’s an extremely talented and well-coached team and a quarterback that had a heckuva day. We’ll learn from it and come back to work tomorrow.”

Injury Report

B.J. Foster- stinger (returned)

Danny Young- stinger ( did not return)

Jeffrey McCulloch- dislocated shoulder

Collin Johnson- head injury (still evaluating)

Chris Brown- fractured forearm

(Tom Herman) On little mistakes:

“I thought we pressed. I didn’t get that sense coming in, I didn’t get that sense pregame. I thought our guys were loose and relaxed. I thought some of those we pressed a little bit. We’ve got to tackle better. Way too many missed tackles.”

(Tom Herman) On rushing defense and challenge of stopping the run:

“Keeping the quarterback in the pocket. They made some plays early on the power read and I thought we adjusted well to that. We played more man-to-man coverage because a lot of their pop passes…if you sit in zone they’re going to exploit that. He rushed for 131 yards because of it.”

(Tom Herman) On not playing their “A-game”:

“We knew how good they are. There was no taking them lightly we knew what we were up against. We knew their defense had improved. We saw the things they were doing offensively. We didn’t play well. We pressed. We’ve got to figure out why. That’s our job as coaches…to get to the root and correct those things and make sure they don’t happen again.

(Tom Herman) OU success getting to the quarterback

“Every time you see sack numbers…everyone wants to blame the offensive line but as I’ve said before it’s on everybody. Obviously, certainly the o-line is going to shoulder some of that blame but their not to be blamed entirely.”

(Tom Herman) Conversation at halftime:

“It was a one-score game against a top five team in the country that we held to 10 points in a half…I don’t know the last time that’s happened. We weren’t playing really well on offense. I thought the offense made some great adjustments. The big plays defensively came back to haunt us.”

(Sam Ehlinger) on OU’s defense:

“They did a really good job of swarming the football. They recruit extremely well and have tremendously talented players. They just let them be athletes and they did a good job of that

(Brandon Jones) on defensive performance:

“We’ve got to do a better job executing. OU didn’t show anything that was super cosmic for us…or something we couldn’t handle. We’ve just got to do a better job of executing.”

(Sam Ehlinger) conversation in third quarter on sideline:

“Continuing to chip away. We understand when we play our best we’re really hard to stop. Just reminding everybody to keep your head down and keep fighting…we knew it wasn’t going to be easy…just one step at a time.”

(Tom Herman) On unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in pregame:

“I didn’t see everything going on. That’s certainly not something that we condone. When you do get in rivalry games like this, your emotions are going to be at an all-time high. We’ve got to do a good job of restraining or retaliate.”

(Tom Herman) On Kenneth Murray

“He’s a great player. I think the new scheme puts him in a position to make good plays.”

(Tom Herman) On message to team after loss:

“Losing is not a failure unless you refuse or don’t learn from how you played poorly. As long as you continue to learn, we’ve got a team coming in next week that could care less that outcome of this game. We’ve got to learn from this and put it behind us and move forward.”