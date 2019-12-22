What the Cowboys need to do to earn NFC East crown

(Nexstar) — It all comes down to Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The teams are tied atop the NFC East and face off for the final time this season in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Dallas won the first match-up this season in a 37-10 rout on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas stopped a three-game losing streak last week in a big win against the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia’s needed comebacks in back-to-back weeks to keep pace in a bad division.

Wess Moore and Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola break it all down in this week’s Silver Star Nation Interactive.