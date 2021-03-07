What the Big 12 women’s basketball bracket looks like after Texas’ win at TCU

Texas guard Celeste Taylor (0) and Texas forward Lauren Ebo (1) react following their win over TCU in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns will enter the Big 12 tournament on a high note after a 69-60 win at TCU Sunday afternoon to close out the regular season.

Texas (17-8, 11-7 in Big 12) clinched the No. 5 seed for the conference tournament last week, and will now head to Kansas City in hopes of boosting its NCAA Tournament resume’.

ESPN currently projects Texas will be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The entire 64-team tournament will be held in multiple venues in San Antonio. Selection Monday is March 15.

On Sunday, the Longhorns were led by Naismith Award semifinalist Charli Collier and Audrey Warren with 18 points each. Collier had 13 rebounds for her 17th double-double of the season – the second-most by a Division I player this year, according to Texas Athletics. Warren finished with a career-high 12 rebounds.

Collier announced her intention to forgo her senior season at Texas for the WNBA draft after the game. Collier is projected by experts to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 class.

Texas held TCU to 10 points in the first quarter and then stretched its lead to 43-27 at halftime.

TCU cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter after a Lauren Heard jumper to make it 61-56, but UT was able to make 6-8 free throws in the final minutes.

The Big 12 women’s basketball tournament starts Thursday, but Texas will have a bye into the quarterfinal round set for Friday, March 12. The semifinals will be Saturday, March 13 with the championship game on March 14.

Texas forward Charli Collier (35) handles the ball as TCU forward Yummy Morris (5), TCU guard Aahliyah Jackson (1), and TCU guard Lauren Heard (20) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) shoots over TCU forward Patricia Morris (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Texas forward Charli Collier (35) battles TCU forward Yummy Morris (5) for position during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Texas guard Celeste Taylor (0) and Texas forward Lauren Ebo (1) react following their win over TCU in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Big 12 tournament schedule

Thursday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Game 2: No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Kansas

Friday, March 12

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Iowa State

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State

No. 1 Baylor vs. winner of Thursday’s Game 1

No. 2 West Virginia vs. winner of Thursday’s Game 2

Saturday, March 13

Big 12 semifinals

Sunday, March 14

Big 12 championship game