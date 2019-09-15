What Texas coach Tom Herman said following win vs. Rice

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns ended the non-conference portion of the schedule with a win Saturday night against Rice at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Texas head coach Tom Herman met with the media after the 48-13 win.

Opening Statement:

“Really proud of our team. Certainly the way that we started…they did what we asked them to do was to put lats week behind them. Obviously we wish we would’ve played better last week but this week was going to be the big test. Prove to ourselves that we could prepare and train at an elite level. Both sides of the ball showed that they believed in that. We had a great week of practice. Proud of the way we played the first three quarters.”

Injury Report

Zach Shackelford: ankle injury (evaluated with MRI Sunday)

Joseph Ossai: shoulder injury (unsure of severity)

On team response from LSU loss:

“Proud of our leaders. Proud of the whole team. Scout team had some great looks this week”

On offensive performance:

“Hats off to Rice, that was as mentally challenging of a game that he’s seen in three years. This is a crew that…if there’s a front, blitz or coverage they’ve run it in a game. I thought he handled it well. I thought the O-line handled it well. Sometimes, it was high risk, high reward for them…and to not get frustrated. We converted on third down at a pretty good clip.”

On Keaontay Ingram’s bounce back game and Roschon Johnson:

“Proud of our backs. Keaontay definitely bounced back even though…early, I thought he got a little bit frustrated and we had to remind that it was going to be this kind of game. I thought it was important for him to have a game like this.”

On defensive performance:

“It should give them a lot of confidence. Obviously, a completely different animal when you’re looking at style of play and they should be proud. We’re going to match and hopefully exceed your physicality and they came through with that

On Cameron Dicker:

“Whenever you’re making decisions in the kicking game, the conditions play a role in that. I saw him hit a 58-yarder in the bubble. I wish we would’ve gotten him a little closer. That’s a weapon…when the yard to get…I mean, hey we don’t want to say anytime you get to the 40 that’s in field goal range but when you’re kicking as confident as he is, that’s a weapon”

On the make-up of this team:

“There’s a lot to like. The togetherness, the brotherhood…I think they really do feed off each other. They enjoy going to work. For the most part, they’re bought in to our way of doing things. There’s not a guy that plays for us that’s going to shy away from contact.”

On non-conference schedule:

“I know that playing the game last week…win or lose was going to help us down the road and it will. The experience against an elite defense and an elite quarterback…has made us better. Go again the guys today…offensively to go against a team that wants to pound away…all of those things are going to serve us moving forward.”

On D’shawn Jamison’s return touchdown:

“We played our tails off on that play. I made sure to tell D’shawn that he needed to go and thank the other 10 guys. They all did a great job of straining and giving great effort…that’s not human nature…you know, who cares about this kickoff. They played that kickoff like it was the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl.”

On receivers stepping up in absence of Collin Johnson:

“We knew the load was going to fall on other guys that don’t have a lot of experience, but the lights aren’t too bright for those guys. Playing in a game like last week helped those guys.”

On challenge of Oklahoma State:

“We had an opportunity to watch them on TV. I haven’t broken them down…that running back and receiver sure look good on TV…I can tell you that. They’re always going to have an elite offense in this conference. If we want to be elite, we’re going to have to bring our A-game. It’s an empty the chamber kind of week.”

On evaluation of Sam Ehlinger:

“He’s making good decisions…scrambling when necessary when they had us covered. I think he’s comfortable with his receivers. We talk about all the time…one on one is not covered. I think he’s bought into that…just the overall decision-making and protecting the football has been great.”