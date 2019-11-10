‘We took a step’: Quotes from Tom Herman following the Longhorns win

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Chris Klieman of the Kansas State Wildcats before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas kicker Cameron Dicker did it again for the Longhorns.

For the second straight home game, the sophomore from Lake Travis hit a game-winning field goal as time expired for a Longhorns victory. Texas moves to 6-3 for the season with a 27-24 win over Kansas State.

It was a shaky start in the first half, but the Texas defense put together one of its better halves of the season in the second allowing 73 yards of offense to the Wildcats. K State did return a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half which eliminated a potential offensive drive.

Kansas State couldn’t stop the Longhorns rushing attack. Texas outgained the Wildcats 214 to 51 on the ground with Keaontay Ingram running for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas head coach Tom Herman met with the media following the Longhorns victory.

Opening Statement

“Fantastic team win. With what these guys have been through these last few weeks and all the misinformation out there that’s been said and written about the togetherness of this team. The teams that aren’t together, that are selfish…they splinter and it turns into a blow out. They waive the white flag and it could’ve been a bad scene at DKR. The way that it happened to go down 14-nothing in the blink of an eye on the first two drive, teams that don’t believe and don’t have confidence…that doesn’t happen. Definitely, the things that this crew has been through the last few weeks. To overcome what they overcome, it was special. We put ourselves on the ropes and we took a step.”

Injury Report

Junior Angilau- left knee injury (MRI Sunday)

On defensive adjustments in second half:

“I’d like to say some magic defense that we called, it wasn’t. We played better on first and second down to make those third downs longer. We realized, in man-to-man coverage, they were playing some pick routes and rub routes. I think it starts on first and second down and keeping it third and manageable for the defense.”

On rumors of friction in the locker room:

“I’ve been on record. When people print fifth-hand information and it’s said as fact…that’s irresponsible, in my opinion, but it comes with the territory. We knew what we signed up for when we came to Texas. The fans have high expectations, we do too. We know the pulse of the team. Those guys in the locker room do a great job of playing for each other.”

On final drive:

“We pride ourselves on our clock management. I got talked into it by the o-line and Sam Ehlinger (to go for the touchdown). To be able to milk that thing down, to take possession with 6:45 left in the ball game and to win with double zeroes…that’s pretty impressive.”

On Denzel Okafor stepping in for Angilau:

“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in him. I do know we ran the ball really well in the second half and I’m sure he had something to do with that.”

On Keaontay Ingram’s great performance:

“In terms of patience, we knew how explosive he is when he accelerates, but you’ve got to let the thing develop. The running back, you’ve got to make a decision and live with it. He made a decision and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. He’s 230 pounds…he’s a lot more confident in his body, in his strength and power. The last few weeks he’s been playing at a great level.”

On senior leaders stepping up during bye week:

“You always want your best players to be your vocal…the guys that work their tails off and not only lead, but lead by example. They came through in this game, certainly. The guy that gets overlooked is Malcolm Roach. He lived in that backfield. I told him time and time again…whenever his football career is done…when he wants to go into coaching, call me because I’ll make a spot for him. Sam (Ehlinger) did a great job. Shack(elford) did a great job. When they come through, I think it’s a great example to maybe there is something to this…working hard, grinding all of the time.”

On Brandon Jones responding after early missed tackle:

“You’re going to miss tackles in space. It happens. We try to make sure our guys are aggressive. We take our shot and we trust that there’s 10 other guys that are going to rally. He played fast, he played fearless and obviously the punt return was huge.”