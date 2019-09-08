What Texas coach Tom Herman said following loss to LSU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns defense had no answers for LSU and quarterback Joe Burrow in a 45-38 loss Saturday night at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas coach Tom Herman met with the media following the loss.

Herman opening statement:

“Heckuva college football. I thought it was as good of an atmosphere that we have seen and I expect more of the same when we get back here in a couple weeks.”

Injury Report

BJ Foster- hamstring

Josh Thompson- ribs

On offensive performance:

“We scored 38 points and 538 yards of offense so I don’t think there was any emotional letdown from our offense.”

On Joe Burrow’s performance:

“Just really accurate, really aggressive. I thought he fit some balls into some really tight windows. He’s going to have a heckuva year if he stays healthy.”

On performance of secondary:

“They’ve got to get better. We’re going to play some good offenses in our conference. That’s on coaches as well, we’ve got to put them in places to be successful. We’ve got to figure out what are weaknesses are. Obviously, you can’t drop eight on every snap. You’ve got to pick your spots. We’ve got to get better, but we’ve also got to put them in position to be successful.”

On Burrow settling into a rhythm:

“They settled in a little bit on some of our pressures. We had some guys free at times and he got it out a split second before a guy could get there. Major credit to him to have some poise and get throws out.”

On Keaontay Ingram struggles:

“He’ll bounce back. I haven’t talked to him yet, but he’s our guy. I don’t think he should lose any confidence.

On offensive response:

“Really proud of our guys. It was 20-7 at halftime. We knew the first half was not indicative of how well we could play. I thought our guys responded. I thought he was a lot more aggressive.”

Message to team:

“This is game two of a marathon. We wanted to win this game very badly. We prepared to win. I loved our plans. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching our guys to execute the plans to an elite level. It hurts, but I think they realize all of our long term goals are still out there.”