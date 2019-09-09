What Texas coach Tom Herman said as Longhorns look to rebound vs. Rice

Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, works with his team before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech , Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns will be looking to rebound for the first time this season after a 45-38 home loss to LSU Saturday night.

Texas faces Rice Saturday at 7 p.m. in Houston at NRG Stadium.

Texas and Rice are meeting for the first time since 2015 when the Longhorns won 42-28 at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns own a 72-21-1 all-time record against the Owls.

Texas coach Tom Herman met with the media Monday to break down the match up with Rice.

Opening statement:

“Really want to stay by thanking the student body. What an unbelievable atmostphere. They were there extremely early. Those efforts don’t go unnoticed by our staff and players. That’s what a college football atmosphere is supposed to feel like.

“We have a lot to learn from Saturday night’s ballgame. Our guys are eager to get back to work and turn the page.”

Injury Report

BJ Foster- hamstring injury (out several weeks)

On defensive miscues vs. LSU:

It’s very fixable. We have talented players that care. When you complete passes it’s not always on the secondary. We had some linebackers that were out of position. Let’s not discount the fact that Joe Burrow…he threw the ball in spots and places with accuracy. We’ve got to get better, but we’re also not ready to sound all of the alarms just yet. Knowing that the improvements…are certainly fixable.”

On Devin Duvernay’s rise in the offense:

“The anger that he runs with and the physicality is so impressive to see from a slot receiver. I would expect much of the same this season.”

On Keaontay Ingram’s struggles:

“He needs to respond better to adversity better in game. You only fail once you start learning from your mistakes and stop improving. You’ve got to use mistakes as feedback and apply that feedback and criticism and go improve.”

On (quarterback turned running back) Roschon Johnson’s performance:

Roschon Johnson looks like he’s been doing it for a while. It’s only been 15 days that he’s been doing that in his life. One of the best defenses we’ve played around here in a while. He finishes around contact really well. I think Coach Drayton has done a marvelous job getting him up to speed.”

On lack of pressure from defensive line:

Malcolm Roach and Keondre Coburn had a very good game. They were very disruptive. Stats don’t matter for defensive linemen. Did you disrupt the offense.

On defensive back’s coverage vs. LSU:

“Those are two separate entities and we’re all just assuming that it’s the secondary’s fault that the receivers were open. We’ve got to get better everywhere on that side of that ball…including coaches. Maybe we’ve got to dial it back a little bit.”

On moving past loss to LSU:

“It’s certainly been discussed. There will never be moral victories at Texas, but there are a lot of positive things we can glean from that game. This is a pre conference game that has no bearing on our standing in our conference. We will be a better team for having played them. A lot of positive will come from playing that game.”

On being in the spotlight against LSU:

“The goal is to not belong. I understand there’s some PTSD from the last decade.”

On responding to first half struggles:

“The team last year. I thought we were overachievers and that’s a compliment. When you increase your development and talent pool, and you’re still able to overachieve. That’s when the magic happens. We were fine…the locker room at halftime? There was nobody that was feeling we weren’t in the game.”

On where Sam Ehlinger can get better:

“Just more consistently accurate. There are some times when he throws some beautifully accurate balls. Other than that, I love having him on our team.”

On performance and competition in defensive back room:

“Not great, but certainly 471 yards is not all on one person. We’ve got to get a lot of things fixed. We’ll continue to have competition and we’ll see if anyone separates”

On significance of returning to Houston to play Rice:

“We have extremely fond memories of our time there. The administration there was great. Chris Del Conte…that’s where we first met. I found Yancy McKnight. Any time you go play in a pro stadium it’s exciting and knowing how many players we have from Houston. I know they’ll be excited.”

On absence of BJ Foster to injury:

“He’s extremely physical with good size and speed and good instincts. We’ve got to coach him better on some of the details. DeMarvion Overshown would be the likely candidate. Good thing that’s the deepest position on the field.”