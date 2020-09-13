What Texas coach Tom Herman said after Longhorns win over UTEP

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are 1-0 after a 59-3 win over UTEP Saturday night in front of around 15,000 fans at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns put this game away within the first three possessions, scoring three straight touchdowns. The Longhorns scored on seven of their first eight possessions of the game, leading 45-3 at halftime. The only failure in the first half came on a missed field goal by Cameron Dicker.

Opening Statement

“I do want to thank our fans for coming out. That was a real game as real as it can be with that many people in the stands. We could feel them. They were loud. Thanks to CDC Chris Del Conte for have it go off the way that it did. I do want to thank all of the fans that bought the cardboard cutouts that was really neat to look in the stands and see it full and supported. Really proud of our players, we’ve won some games around here. This one’s special. To do it the way that we did it, the things we overcame in the last six months. Had zero COVID issues…knock on wood hope it stays that way. Really proud of the way our team handled their business.”

Injury Update

Jordan Whittington – knee injury (unknown severity)

Josh Thompson – ear laceration (stitches)

Spreading the ball around at receiver

“Spreading the wealth is probably going to be a common theme. We don’t have a guy like Devin Duvernay right now, but we have a few guys that are plenty good enough to make a difference in a game. I thought Mike Yurcich had a good plan for the game. We were fairly inconsistent at receiver during camp. We wanted to find out who was made of what and really proud of how that unit stood up.”

Athleticism from receivers

“It wasn’t a surprise but I am proud to see it show up in a game.”

Overall impressions of new wrinkles from offense and defense

“The game plan was to come in and throw it around early to establish some confidence with our receivers. I thought our tempo was really good on offense keeping the defense on its heels with run and pass. Converted on third and the red zone. Defensively, this is a brand new for our defense with new coaches and new scheme and no spring ball and no real offseason…guys playing different positions than they had in the past. I was really, really pleased.”

Feeling of normalcy

“We had smoke, we had fans cheering..it felt really normal. As normal as it could be. The only thing different about this game was coaches were wearing masks and there weren’t a whole lot of fans in the stands.”

Cathartic feeling of getting to a game

“We did and it was cathartic. I think four, five, six hours…really at the hotel. The hotel set-up was bizarre to begin with…couldn’t eat together.We had every player in his own room which made that check costly. I think it gave everyone a sense of ‘hey, we can do this.”

Importance of getting young players some playing time

“Almost exactly…to play the starters for a series in the third quarter so they could get a feeling of coming back to halftime, implementing some of the adjustments. That’s going to be valuable as we head through the season. We’re going to have a lot of bumps on the road, but any time you can get these guys experience they’re going to be better off because of it.”

On staying focused for UTEP

“I told the guys that as difficult it is for a 7 p.m. kickoff…we’ve got an opportunity to learn from other people’s mistakes. I think it was a good eye opener. I’m not saying the outcome had been any different. Having an opportunity to see the outcomes of those games, I think was definitely a shot in the arm to those guys. Our guys rose to the talent.”

On staying safe and celebrating win responsibly

“We just told them. We gave them the weekend off…a couple weeks ago…we gave them five days off prior to training camp so these guys know what to do. You cannot coach and remind enough…being diligent up to game one is not enough. We’ve got to be diligent up through January…that’s going to be hard, trying and taxing. We’ve also discussed the price of winning a championship and they raised the price this year.”