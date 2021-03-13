What seed will Texas be in the NCAA Tournament?

Texas’s Greg Brown puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 tournament championship in Kansas City, Mo, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas won their first Big 12 tournament championship on Saturday, dispatching of Oklahoma St. 91-86. Heading into Selection Sunday, the question on the minds of many fans is now, “Where does this win place them?”

The layout of the NCAA Tournament is this, there are 68 teams overall, with 32 conference tournament champions placing automatic bids. Texas falls into that category thanks to winning the Big 12 tourney.

The other teams receive “at-large” bids selected by an NCAA selection committee. The committee utilizes its information to rank each team from 1-68. They split the teams into regions and top 4 seeds in each region, are the top 16 teams in the country.

Texas, who is ranked No. 13 in the AP poll and is ranked No. 16 in the Coaches poll will most likely fall into this category.

According bracketmatrix.com, which is a website that has predictions on the tournament field from several different researchers, it looks like Texas will be the No. 3 seed in the big dance when the matchups are announced.

The No. 3 seed opens up tournament play against the No. 14 seed. The highest seed to share a region with a No. 3 seed, is a team that is the No. 2 seed.

If they are indeed announced as a No. 3 seed Sunday evening, Texas will be the home team and the high seed for every game they will play until the regional final if they are able to make it that far.

The NCAA Selection Show will be at 5pm on Sunday.