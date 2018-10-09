What does going 1-0 really mean to Tom Herman Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas coach Tom Herman addresses the media before facing Baylor on October 13, 2018 [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football coach Tom Herman is constantly preaching going 1-0. It certainly is a sports cliche, yet also holds weight as to why the Longhorns have been successful up to this point in the season.

Texas has won five straight knocking off three ranked opponents. In beating #7 Oklahoma, it was Texas' highest ranked win since knocking off #8 Nebraska in 2010.

Herman's 1-0 mentality isn't just about winning on Saturdays, but it is based on the principles of competition and complacency.

The mantra is clicking with his current Longhorns as they've been able to cancel out critical commentary from the outside an issue that has plagued this program over the past several years.

It's also allowed Texas to ignore the hype and optimism that is suddenly bubbling around a successful football team.

Herman can explain his own philosophy far better than we can. Watch the video above for his full explanation.