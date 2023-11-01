AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Big 12 was viewed by many as top-heavy and a tier below some of the other power-five conferences early in the season. Now in November, the depth of the conference looks pretty impressive.

Texas is 4-1 in conference which is good for first. Well. First, along with four other teams. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas State are all 4-1 as well.

With a month to go in the season, Longhorns senior offensive lineman Christian Jones calls it, ‘Championship November.’ It begins this week with seventh-ranked Texas hosting No. 23 Kansas State at 11:00 a.m.

We asked Jones and three of his teammates what could separate Texas from the pack during their final four games. Their answers are below.

Christian Jones (Senior OL)

“I think it’s our versatility in finding a way to win. Not just being one dimensional. Having special teams, offense and defense all playing complimentary. Playing hard, playing physical and knowing that our best is good enough to go against everyone in the country.”

Jaylan Ford (Senior LB)

“Mental toughness for sure. Adaptability is another one and I think the part where if someone goes down the next man is up and they have to rise the occasion. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that. Everybody has been tough. It’s a long season but we already knew that going into it. And I think everyone has done a good job of staying strong and getting better week in and week out.

Kelvin Banks (Sophomore OL)

“Definitely our execution. I feel like guys on our team we have that mentality that we’re going to go out there and dominate players every play. It’s just us being able to go out there and execute every play that Coach [Steve Sarkisian] draws up for us.”

David Gbenda (Senior LB)

“Our physicality and love for each other that separates us because we want to be physical to the point where we want to compete and get better. We all have goals to reach the Big 12 [Championship Game] and we just understand what that means to us and that’s where the love aspect comes in because it means so much to each individual on the team.”