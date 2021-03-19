WGC match play field officially set

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The field of 64 is officially set for next week’s WGC match play event at Austin Country Club.

As far as local favorites go, Jordan Spieth is the headliner. He’s joined in the field by fellow Longhorns Scottie Scheffler and Dylan Frittelli, who barely made it into the field. As the 69th-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings, he only got in thanks to five players ranked ahead of him choosing to not participate.

Those five include Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods, who is still recovering from surgery after a car wreck that nearly took his life in February.

Despite those five absences, the top-11 ranked players in the OWGR are all committed, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

Kevin Kisner, the defending champ from 2019, will look to defend the Walter Hagen Cup this year, after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

While the field is now set, the official bracket won’t be drawn up until Monday. Round-robin group play starts on Wednesday before the knockout rounds tee off Saturday morning.