AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fell right for the players with Austin connections.

Former Texas Longhorns golfers Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler each took a point from Wednesday’s matches. Sergio Garcia also won his match, defeating Jason Kokrak 4 & 3.

Thursday is a critical day on the course. Winners from Wednesday can all but clinch a spot for the weekend with another win, while Wednesday’s losers need to earn a point to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.

Louis Oosthuizen and Corey Conners will be first to tee off Thursday at 9:20 a.m. CDT. Below is the complete list of tee times and the current standings after the first 32 matches.

Tournament Schedule

  • Wednesday: Group stage
  • Thursday: Group stage
  • Friday: Group stage
  • Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals
  • Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (CDT time)

Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Thursday tee times

9:20 AMLouis OosthuizenCorey Conners
9:31 AMPaul CaseyAlex Noren
9:42 AMXander SchauffeleLucas Herbert
9:53 AMTony FinauTakumi Kanaya
10:04 AMAbraham AncerBrian Harman
10:15 AMWebb SimpsonBubba Watson
10:26 AMCollin MorikawaSergio Garcia
10:37 AMJason KokrakRobert MacIntyre
10:48 AMBilly HorschelTom Hoge
10:59 AMThomas PietersMin Woo Lee
11:10 AMScottie SchefflerTommy Fleetwood
11:21 AMMatt FitzpatrickIan Poulter
11:32 AMTyrell HattonSi Woo Kim
11:43 AMDaniel BergerChristiaan Bezuidenhout
11:54 PMPatrick CantlaySeamus Power
12:05 PMSungjae ImKeith Mitchell
12:16 PMBryson DeChambeauLee Westwood
12:27 PMTalor GoochRichard Bland
12:38 PMDustin JohnsonMatthew Wolff
12:49 PMMax HomaMackenzie Hughes
1:00 PMBrooks KoepkaHarold Varner III
1:11 PMShane LowryErik van Rooyen
1:22 PMJon RahmCameron Young
1:33 PMPatrick ReedSebastian Munoz
1:44 PMJordan SpiethJustin Rose
1:55 PMAdam ScottKeegan Bradley
2:06 PMJustin ThomasMarc Leishman
2:17 PMKevin KisnerLuke List
2:28 PMJoaquin NiemannRussell Henley
2:39 PMKevin NaMaverick McNealy
2:50 PMViktor HovlandCameron Tringale
3:01 PMWill ZalatorisSepp Straka

Current Match Play standings

Group 1WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Jon Rahm (1)1001
T1 Cameron Young (45)1001
T3 Patrick Reed (28)0100
T3 Sebastian Munoz (66)0100
Group 2WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Collin Morikawa (2)1001
T1 Sergio Garcia (49)1001
T3 Jason Kokrak (22)0100
T3 Robert MacIntyre (70)0100
Group 3WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Viktor Hovland (3)1001
T1 Will Zalatoris (29)1001
T3 Cameron Tringale (51)0100
T3 Sepp Straka (72)0100
Group 4WinLostTiedPoints
1 Seamus Power (48)1001
T2 Patrick Cantlay (4)0010.5
T2 Keith Mitchell (71)0010.5
4 Sungjae Im (26)0100
Group 5WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Scottie Scheffler (5)1001
T1 Matt Fitzpatrick (25)1001
T3 Tommy Fleetwood (46)0100
T3 Ian Poulter (67)0100
Group 6WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Luke List (59)1001
T1 Kevin Kisner (34)1001
T3 Marc Leishman (42)0100
T3 Justin Thomas (7)0100
Group 7WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Xander Schauffele (9)1001
T1 Lucas Herbert (44)1001
T3 Tony Finau (23)0100
T3 Takumi Kanaya (63)0100
Group 8WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Dustin Johnson (11)1001
T1 Max Homa (35)1001
T3 Matthew Wolff (43)0100
T3 Mackenzie Hughes (57)0100
Group 9WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Talor Gooch (32)1001
T2 Bryson DeChambeau (13)0010.5
T2 Richard Bland (60)0010.5
4 Lee Westwood (53)0100
Group 10WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Corey Conners (41)1001
T1 Alex Noren (56)1001
T3 Louis Oosthuizen (14)0100
T3 Paul Casey (24)0100
Group 11WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Jordan Spieth (15)1001
T1 Adam Scott (37)1001
T3 Justin Rose (52)0100
T3 Keegan Bradley (69)0100
Group 12WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Billy Horschel (16)1001
T1 Thomas Pieters (31)1001
T3 Tom Hoge (38)0100
T3 Min Woo Lee (55)0100
Group 13WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Tyrrell Hatton (17)1001
T1 Si Woo Kim (54)1001
T3 Daniel Berger (21)0100
T3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (58)0100
Group 14WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Maverick McNealy (74)1001
T1 Kevin Na (30)1001
T3 Joaquin Niemann (18)0100
T3 Russell Henley (39)0100
Group 15 WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Abraham Ancer (19)1001
T1 Webb Simpson (36)1001
T3 Brian Harman (50)0100
T3 Bubba Watson (65)0100
Group 16WinLostTiedPoints
T1 Brooks Koepka (20)1001
T1 Harold Varner III (40)1001
T3 Shane Lowry (33)0100
T3 Erik Van Rooyen ( 61)0100