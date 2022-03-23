AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fell right for the players with Austin connections.

Former Texas Longhorns golfers Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler each took a point from Wednesday’s matches. Sergio Garcia also won his match, defeating Jason Kokrak 4 & 3.

Thursday is a critical day on the course. Winners from Wednesday can all but clinch a spot for the weekend with another win, while Wednesday’s losers need to earn a point to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.

Louis Oosthuizen and Corey Conners will be first to tee off Thursday at 9:20 a.m. CDT. Below is the complete list of tee times and the current standings after the first 32 matches.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday: Group stage

Thursday: Group stage

Friday: Group stage

Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (CDT time)

Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Thursday tee times

9:20 AM Louis Oosthuizen Corey Conners 9:31 AM Paul Casey Alex Noren 9:42 AM Xander Schauffele Lucas Herbert 9:53 AM Tony Finau Takumi Kanaya 10:04 AM Abraham Ancer Brian Harman 10:15 AM Webb Simpson Bubba Watson 10:26 AM Collin Morikawa Sergio Garcia 10:37 AM Jason Kokrak Robert MacIntyre 10:48 AM Billy Horschel Tom Hoge 10:59 AM Thomas Pieters Min Woo Lee 11:10 AM Scottie Scheffler Tommy Fleetwood 11:21 AM Matt Fitzpatrick Ian Poulter 11:32 AM Tyrell Hatton Si Woo Kim 11:43 AM Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:54 PM Patrick Cantlay Seamus Power 12:05 PM Sungjae Im Keith Mitchell 12:16 PM Bryson DeChambeau Lee Westwood 12:27 PM Talor Gooch Richard Bland 12:38 PM Dustin Johnson Matthew Wolff 12:49 PM Max Homa Mackenzie Hughes 1:00 PM Brooks Koepka Harold Varner III 1:11 PM Shane Lowry Erik van Rooyen 1:22 PM Jon Rahm Cameron Young 1:33 PM Patrick Reed Sebastian Munoz 1:44 PM Jordan Spieth Justin Rose 1:55 PM Adam Scott Keegan Bradley 2:06 PM Justin Thomas Marc Leishman 2:17 PM Kevin Kisner Luke List 2:28 PM Joaquin Niemann Russell Henley 2:39 PM Kevin Na Maverick McNealy 2:50 PM Viktor Hovland Cameron Tringale 3:01 PM Will Zalatoris Sepp Straka

Current Match Play standings

Group 1 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Jon Rahm (1) 1 0 0 1 T1 Cameron Young (45) 1 0 0 1 T3 Patrick Reed (28) 0 1 0 0 T3 Sebastian Munoz (66) 0 1 0 0

Group 2 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Collin Morikawa (2) 1 0 0 1 T1 Sergio Garcia (49) 1 0 0 1 T3 Jason Kokrak (22) 0 1 0 0 T3 Robert MacIntyre (70) 0 1 0 0

Group 3 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Viktor Hovland (3) 1 0 0 1 T1 Will Zalatoris (29) 1 0 0 1 T3 Cameron Tringale (51) 0 1 0 0 T3 Sepp Straka (72) 0 1 0 0

Group 4 Win Lost Tied Points 1 Seamus Power (48) 1 0 0 1 T2 Patrick Cantlay (4) 0 0 1 0.5 T2 Keith Mitchell (71) 0 0 1 0.5 4 Sungjae Im (26) 0 1 0 0

Group 5 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Scottie Scheffler (5) 1 0 0 1 T1 Matt Fitzpatrick (25) 1 0 0 1 T3 Tommy Fleetwood (46) 0 1 0 0 T3 Ian Poulter (67) 0 1 0 0

Group 6 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Luke List (59) 1 0 0 1 T1 Kevin Kisner (34) 1 0 0 1 T3 Marc Leishman (42) 0 1 0 0 T3 Justin Thomas (7) 0 1 0 0

Group 7 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Xander Schauffele (9) 1 0 0 1 T1 Lucas Herbert (44) 1 0 0 1 T3 Tony Finau (23) 0 1 0 0 T3 Takumi Kanaya (63) 0 1 0 0

Group 8 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Dustin Johnson (11) 1 0 0 1 T1 Max Homa (35) 1 0 0 1 T3 Matthew Wolff (43) 0 1 0 0 T3 Mackenzie Hughes (57) 0 1 0 0

Group 9 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Talor Gooch (32) 1 0 0 1 T2 Bryson DeChambeau (13) 0 0 1 0.5 T2 Richard Bland (60) 0 0 1 0.5 4 Lee Westwood (53) 0 1 0 0

Group 10 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Corey Conners (41) 1 0 0 1 T1 Alex Noren (56) 1 0 0 1 T3 Louis Oosthuizen (14) 0 1 0 0 T3 Paul Casey (24) 0 1 0 0

Group 11 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Jordan Spieth (15) 1 0 0 1 T1 Adam Scott (37) 1 0 0 1 T3 Justin Rose (52) 0 1 0 0 T3 Keegan Bradley (69) 0 1 0 0

Group 12 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Billy Horschel (16) 1 0 0 1 T1 Thomas Pieters (31) 1 0 0 1 T3 Tom Hoge (38) 0 1 0 0 T3 Min Woo Lee (55) 0 1 0 0

Group 13 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Tyrrell Hatton (17) 1 0 0 1 T1 Si Woo Kim (54) 1 0 0 1 T3 Daniel Berger (21) 0 1 0 0 T3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (58) 0 1 0 0

Group 14 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Maverick McNealy (74) 1 0 0 1 T1 Kevin Na (30) 1 0 0 1 T3 Joaquin Niemann (18) 0 1 0 0 T3 Russell Henley (39) 0 1 0 0

Group 15 Win Lost Tied Points T1 Abraham Ancer (19) 1 0 0 1 T1 Webb Simpson (36) 1 0 0 1 T3 Brian Harman (50) 0 1 0 0 T3 Bubba Watson (65) 0 1 0 0