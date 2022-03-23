AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fell right for the players with Austin connections.
Former Texas Longhorns golfers Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler each took a point from Wednesday’s matches. Sergio Garcia also won his match, defeating Jason Kokrak 4 & 3.
Thursday is a critical day on the course. Winners from Wednesday can all but clinch a spot for the weekend with another win, while Wednesday’s losers need to earn a point to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.
Louis Oosthuizen and Corey Conners will be first to tee off Thursday at 9:20 a.m. CDT. Below is the complete list of tee times and the current standings after the first 32 matches.
Tournament Schedule
- Wednesday: Group stage
- Thursday: Group stage
- Friday: Group stage
- Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals
- Sunday: Semifinals and Finals
How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (CDT time)
Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)
Thursday tee times
|9:20 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Corey Conners
|9:31 AM
|Paul Casey
|Alex Noren
|9:42 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Lucas Herbert
|9:53 AM
|Tony Finau
|Takumi Kanaya
|10:04 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Brian Harman
|10:15 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Bubba Watson
|10:26 AM
|Collin Morikawa
|Sergio Garcia
|10:37 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Robert MacIntyre
|10:48 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Tom Hoge
|10:59 AM
|Thomas Pieters
|Min Woo Lee
|11:10 AM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:21 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Ian Poulter
|11:32 AM
|Tyrell Hatton
|Si Woo Kim
|11:43 AM
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|11:54 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Seamus Power
|12:05 PM
|Sungjae Im
|Keith Mitchell
|12:16 PM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Lee Westwood
|12:27 PM
|Talor Gooch
|Richard Bland
|12:38 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Matthew Wolff
|12:49 PM
|Max Homa
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1:00 PM
|Brooks Koepka
|Harold Varner III
|1:11 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Erik van Rooyen
|1:22 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Cameron Young
|1:33 PM
|Patrick Reed
|Sebastian Munoz
|1:44 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Rose
|1:55 PM
|Adam Scott
|Keegan Bradley
|2:06 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Marc Leishman
|2:17 PM
|Kevin Kisner
|Luke List
|2:28 PM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Russell Henley
|2:39 PM
|Kevin Na
|Maverick McNealy
|2:50 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Cameron Tringale
|3:01 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Sepp Straka
Current Match Play standings
|Group 1
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Jon Rahm (1)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Cameron Young (45)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Patrick Reed (28)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Sebastian Munoz (66)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 2
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Collin Morikawa (2)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Sergio Garcia (49)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Jason Kokrak (22)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Robert MacIntyre (70)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 3
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Viktor Hovland (3)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Will Zalatoris (29)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Cameron Tringale (51)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Sepp Straka (72)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 4
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|1
|Seamus Power (48)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T2
|Patrick Cantlay (4)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T2
|Keith Mitchell (71)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|4
|Sungjae Im (26)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 5
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Scottie Scheffler (5)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Matt Fitzpatrick (25)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood (46)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Ian Poulter (67)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 6
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Luke List (59)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Kevin Kisner (34)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Marc Leishman (42)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Justin Thomas (7)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 7
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Xander Schauffele (9)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Lucas Herbert (44)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Tony Finau (23)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Takumi Kanaya (63)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 8
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Dustin Johnson (11)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Max Homa (35)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Matthew Wolff (43)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Mackenzie Hughes (57)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 9
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Talor Gooch (32)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T2
|Bryson DeChambeau (13)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|T2
|Richard Bland (60)
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|4
|Lee Westwood (53)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 10
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Corey Conners (41)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Alex Noren (56)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Louis Oosthuizen (14)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Paul Casey (24)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 11
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Jordan Spieth (15)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Adam Scott (37)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Justin Rose (52)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Keegan Bradley (69)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 12
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Billy Horschel (16)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Thomas Pieters (31)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Tom Hoge (38)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Min Woo Lee (55)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 13
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Tyrrell Hatton (17)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Si Woo Kim (54)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Daniel Berger (21)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (58)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 14
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Maverick McNealy (74)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Kevin Na (30)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Joaquin Niemann (18)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Russell Henley (39)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 15
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Abraham Ancer (19)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Webb Simpson (36)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Brian Harman (50)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Bubba Watson (65)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Group 16
|Win
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|T1
|Brooks Koepka (20)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T1
|Harold Varner III (40)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T3
|Shane Lowry (33)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T3
|Erik Van Rooyen ( 61)
|0
|1
|0
|0