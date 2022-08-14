AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not even a week into practice before the 2022 season begins Aug. 26, the Texas Longhorns volleyball team gave fans a first look at the squad Sunday in Gregory Gym.

The Orange-White scrimmage provided an early view of the favorites to not only win the Big 12 Conference, but a favorite to go deep into the postseason and compete for a national title.

The scrimmage was six sets to 15 points, so fans got to see plenty of action for their money — that they didn’t have to spend because admission was free.

Senior Logan Eggleston, the VolleyballMag.com National Player of the Year and first-team All-American in 2021, said she’s “stoked to see where the season goes.”

“This team is super, super special,” she said. “We have talent and so much depth at every single position, and I think every single day, who we put on the court, is going to come and compete.”

Along with the return Eggleston, Asjia O’Neal, Zoe Fleck and Madisen Skinner are back and were named to the Big 12 preseason all-conference team. The Longhorns were picked to win the conference for the 12th consecutive season by league head coaches. The Longhorns have won the conference championship five years in a row and since 2011, Texas has lost just nine conference matches with a 167-9 record.

With the returners also comes a batch of newcomers, 11 to be exact, said head coach Jerritt Elliott. He said integrating them into the system is going to take some time, but as Eggleston said, the talent is there.

“We’ve got great chemistry,” he said. “We’ve got kids who really want to be here and part of this program to develop and train. It’s going to take some time to get these pieces meshed together, and when it’s all said and done, we’ve got a shot at it.”

The Longhorns play an exhibition match in Houston against the Rice Owls on Aug. 20, then hit the road for back-to-back matches to open the season Aug. 26-27 against Ohio State. Texas opens at home against national power Minnesota on Aug. 31.