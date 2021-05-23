VIDEO: Wet track causes carnage as Custer, Truex Jr. crash during Austin’s NASCAR race

Martin Truex Jr. (19) slides through Turn 12 after a crash as Chris Buescher (17) and Garrett Smithley (53) drive around during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix briefly went under red flag after a fiery crash between Cole Custer and Martin Truex Jr. on Lap 25 from Circuit of the Americas.

Custer ran behind and lifted Truex Jr.’s car off the ground, pushing the two cars down the extremely slippery track. Custer’s car was engulfed in flames after the collision. Both were able to walk away from their cars without a major injury.

A huge and frightening hit for Cole Custer and Martin Truex Jr. at Circuit of The Americas. pic.twitter.com/dGmCoXQPx6 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 23, 2021

Rain began pelting COTA just as the green flag dropped on NASCAR’s inaugural Cup Series race in Austin. Joey Logano won Stage 1, which was completed 10 laps before the wreck between Truex Jr. and Custer.

There’s little to no visibility for the drivers.

“You can’t see anything. All of the sudden I see the tail light flash. There’s nothing you can do in those situations. It’s really hard to see out there. It’s dangerous,” Truex Jr. said after the crash.