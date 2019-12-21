Westwood ‘walk-on’: Sophie Taylor receives UT basketball scholarship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas women’s basketball player and Westwood High School alum Sophie Taylor received a special burnt orange gift from the Longhorns this week.

Taylor, who walked on to the team as a graduate student during the Fall semester, was granted a full scholarship by head coach Karen Aston for the remainder of the year, according to a video released by UT.

The video (featured above) shows Aston bringing Taylor up to the front of the room during a holiday party for the team. Taylor opens her gift and inside the package is a letter giving the graduate student a full ride for the remainder of the year.

Taylor started the season as a graduate student in the McCombs School of Business simply playing intramurals at Texas. The Longhorns sent out an email looking for players to try out for the team. Taylor decided to give it a shot and officially joined the Longhorns as a walk-on Oct. 28, according to her bio on the team’s page.

The Westwood product played three seasons at Houston Baptist from 2016-2019 before coming to Texas.