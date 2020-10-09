Westwood postpones next 2 football games over COVID-19 concerns

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Westwood football is postponing its next two games after COVID-19 concerns within the program.

Westwood was scheduled to face Hutto on Friday night and Round Rock on Oct. 16. Both of those games are expected to be rescheduled to a later date.

According to the Hutto Independent School District’s Twitter page, Westwood told Hutto on Thursday night that several Westwood players had to quarantine “due to a positive COVID-19 case within the team.”

Hutto ISD says it is working with Round Rock ISD Athletics to determine the process for ticket refunds.

Westwood becomes the third Central Texas program to have its schedule adjusted after run-ins with COVID-19. Stony Point High School is quarantining its entire football program for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Weiss High School in Pflugerville postponed its next two games “in an abundance of caution” after a positive test on its coaching staff.

Westwood is expected to resume the regular season on Oct. 23 against Stony Point.

