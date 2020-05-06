Westlake’s Dodge joins More Than the Score

AUSTIN(KXAN)– Westlake high school football coach Todd Dodge is like everyone else in the sports world, wondering what the future holds. Dodge and the defending 6A Division II State Champs would be in the middle of spring practice right now.

Dodge was a guest on More Than the Score and talked about how they are still getting their work done, how quarterback Cade Klubnik has exploded on the recruiting scene despite limited action at that position and about a very special season opener scheduled for AT&T Stadium.

Dodge also is the schools and Athletic Director and feels for Westlake’s spring sports athletes who did not get to finish their season. “It’s heartbreaking for these late winter and spring sports,” Dodge said. “Our baseball team was 13-2, our softball team was right in the middle of it, both of our golf teams were looking to defending their state titles, so our heart to all of those kids that didn’t get to compete in spring. I remind our football players all the time, just think, we don’t have it so bad, we got our season in.”