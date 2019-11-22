Westlake’s defense plans to keep rolling against San Antonio Brennan

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Antonio Brennan is the next Westlake opponent trying to crack the vaunted Chaparral’s defense. Westlake has allowed more than a touchdown in just two out of 11 games this season.

Westlake and Brennan will play Friday at 7 p.m. from Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium in the area round of the 6A-Division 2 state playoffs. You can watch the game live on KBVO or on the live-stream below.

This live-stream is only available to viewers inside the Austin TV market.

The Chaparrals rolled through Cibolo Steele last week 30-7 in the bi-district round. Brennan defeated San Antonio Roosevelt 35-13.

These teams faced each other in the same playoff round last year with Westlake winning 49-7 behind a defensive effort that kept the Bears out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. Westlake already had the game in control leading 49-0.

The winner will face the winner of Weslaco East and Rowe in the 6A-Divison 2 Region 4 semifinals next week.