AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Westlake Chaparrals’ magical ride came to an end on Friday night at Dell Diamond with an 11-1 loss to Pearland in the UIL 6A Semifinals.

Westlake’s Theo Gillen brought in the first run of the game, but then Pearland powered ahead with a four run fifth inning and then added more in the sixth to put it away.

This was a fantastic season for the Chaparrals as they made history with a school record 40 wins, and made their deepest run in the playoffs since 2009.

Westlake finishes the 2023 campaign with a 40-5 record overall.