AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the 51st game in a row, the Westlake Chaparrals could not be denied as they defeated Cedar Ridge to capture the bi-district championship 58-10.

Cedar Ridge showed they would not be intimidated early in the game, as Jacari Killingsworth scored the first touchdown of the game on a 45 yard run to give the Raiders the 7-0 lead.

However, Westlake responded right away, as Heath McRee took the ensuing kickoff back to the end zone for a game-tying touchdown.

The floodgates opened after that as Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse would score a touchdown on a 60 yard punt return to give the Chaparrals the 21-7 lead.

Westlake has an opportunity to win four state championships in a row if they can go the distance, and their opening round victory over Cedar Ridge displayed the elite level of talent on the roster.

This bi-district round win would bring Westlake’s winning streak to 51 games.

The Chaparrals will now face the winner of San Antonio Reagan and New Braunfels in the area round next week.