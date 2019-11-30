WATCH: Westlake takes on Weslaco East for spot in 6A Region Final

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake has made a habit of reaching the region finals in recent years.

The last time the Chaparrals didn’t reach at least the fourth round of the postseason was 2014 — head coach Todd Dodge’s first season with the team.

This live-stream is only available in the Austin market

Westlake will take on Weslaco East Friday at 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio looking to extend their region finals streak to five seasons. You can watch the game on KBVO or on our live-stream.

Westlake’s defense is a force to be reckoned with allowing less than 10 points a game this season. The Chaps have held their last five opponents to a touchdown or less. Westlake defeated San Antonio Brennan 24-6 last week in the area round.

Weslaco East (9-3, 6-0) ran the table in 6A-District 31 for the district championship.