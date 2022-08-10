AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake is poised to make a run for a fourth straight state championship, and two of their stars Colton Vasek and Jaden Greathouse are beyond thrilled that is officially at the top of their priority list.

Both Greathouse and Vasek were highly recruited and had the biggest programs in the country vying for their commitment.

The first to commit was receiver Jaden Greathouse, announcing via social media on July 15th that he will be spend the next phase of his career at the University of Notre Dame.

Defensive lineman Colton Vasek’s commitment came on the first day of August, choosing Oklahoma over Texas, Clemson, Oregon and Texas Tech.

Both players are thrilled to have the intense recruiting process behind them and devote 100 percent of their energy into their senior seasons.

“It was a stressful time trying to pick a college,” Vasek said. “Now, I can just focus on my team, my players, my friends, my teammates and just getting that four-peat.”

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure off my shoulders, I had four great choices and Notre Dame happened to be the one that felt most like home,” Greathouse explained.

Colton Vasek is an Austin product, whose father Brian Vasek, played at the University of Texas.

The Longhorns recruited him heavily, however, he chose Oklahoma.

“Really, I just believe in Coach Venables, I think he’s the best defensive mind in college football so he’s definitely a dude I want to play for,” Vasek explained.

Greathouse picked Notre Dame and pointed to academics as the primary reason for his decision.

“It offers a great education and is one of the best universities in the country, they’ve got great football there too and it’s just a feeling that I had and when I left, it didn’t go away so that’s how I knew it was home,” Greathouse added.

With that behind them, the number one thing on their minds is being sharp when their first game against Ridge Point comes around on August 26th at 7:30pm.