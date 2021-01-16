Westlake, Southlake Carroll meet with state championship on the line in ‘Dodge Bowl’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s more at stake than just the 6A-Division 1 state championship between Westlake and Southlake Carroll on Saturday night.

The first ever Dodge Bowl will take place in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, four months after it was originally planned. Todd Dodge and his Westlake Chaparrals will go against the Southlake Carroll Dragons — coached by his son Riley Dodge — for a state championship.

The game between father and son was supposed to open the 2020 high school football regular season, but was canceled after the season was rearranged due to COVID-19.

Both teams and head coaches could’ve planned or expected to be in this game at the start of the season, but it’s a completely different feeling to be playing against each other.

The elder Dodge is coaching for his sixth state championship. Riley Dodge won a state title as the Southlake Carroll quarterback in 2006, but this will be his first championship opportunity as a head coach.

Todd Dodge won four 5A state championships at Southlake Carroll in the 2000s and added his fifth last season.

Westlake is playing for its second straight championship after winning the 6A-Division 2 title in 2019. The Austin powerhouse program is playing for its third football championship in its 10th state championship appearance.

Westlake (13-0) has outscored its opponents this season 685 to 72. The Chaparrals stunned Texas high school football, beating Galena Park North Shore in the semifinals last week. North Shore won back-to-back 6A-D1 state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Southlake Carroll (12-1) pulled off a similar stunner with a win against Duncanville last week.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday and when it’s over the Dodge family will have to sort though the feelings of a winner and a loser — a cruel part of the game. Either way, the Dodge name will continue to stand for Texas high school football royalty and success in the years to come.