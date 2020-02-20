Westlake product Will Baker’s 20 points helps lead Texas over TCU

Texas center Will Baker (50) reacts after scoring against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Freshman Will Baker scored a season-high 20 points as Texas snapped a four-game losing skid with a 70-56 win over TCU.

Baker was a top recruit when he signed with Texas but has struggled to get into the lineup this season.

That changed with a season-ending injury to Jericho Sims and Baker responded with a huge game.

Andrew Jones added 21 points and a made a big 3-pointer late to help put the game away. Desmond Bane scored 13 for TCU but was scoreless in the second half.

Texas turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 14-point victory with a late run of points to make the final score look more lopsided. The Longhorns closed on a 13-3 run in the final 2:34. 

For most of the season, Baker, a Westlake High School product, looked completely lost on the court going 1-for-25 on 3-point attempts this season entering Wednesday’s contest.

Baker hit his first three 3-pointers against the Horned Frogs scoring 15 points in the first half. Coming into the game, Baker had scored 16 total points.

The message surrounding Texas is a broken record as noise from the outside keeps getting louder around head coach Shaka Smart’s job status. Even behind a dull home crowd, this was a game that Smart couldn’t afford to lose and is a big boost to a depleted Longhorns roster.

